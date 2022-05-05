Africa’s digital business: The women swapping shops for smartphones

Independent research group Caribou Digital has found that women in Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana are benefitting from the digital economy’s low barrier to entry and flexibility – which allows them to earn their own money while maintaining childcare duties.

Sharon Tarit Ms Tarit (pictured above) did not expect to double her income in nine months.

The Covid pandemic had forced the closure of her baby clothes shop in Eldoret in western Kenya, and subletting properties through online platforms like Airbnb seemed like a handy stop-gap measure.

But Ms Tarit, 29, is now among a growing number of African women finding new careers using platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and ride-hailing apps like Uber and Bolt.

She launched her business with one property nine months ago and now has seven – taking on long-term rent agreements and subletting on Airbnb.

“I’m making much more money than the business I had before the pandemic,” Ms Tarit told BBC Business Daily.

People who use her business are mostly tourists booking holiday accommodation and business people who would rather stay in an Airbnb than a hotel.