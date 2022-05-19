Accountant in court for US$52K fraud

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

An accounts clerk at a private Harare company appeared in court yesterday facing charges of theft and fraud totalling US$52 785.

Clifford Kamwanza(39) appeared before Harare Magistrates Yeukai Dzuda facing charges of theft and was remanded out of custody to June 17.

The complainant is Cangrow Trading Private Limited represented by Remigious Gwengwe, the company’s human resources manager.

Court papers show that betweenJanuary 1, 2021 to April 12, 2022, Kamwanza received 266 997 litres of diesel for the company’s fleet..

It is alleged that Kamwanza stole 31608 litres of diesel.

He allegedly duplicated issue voucher numbers on daily reconciliations sheets to hide the theft.

However, the theft came to light when the company conducted an audit on May 12.

The company reported the matter to police, leading to his arrest.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted