ZPC gets ISO certification

BY VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI

THE Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) yesterday received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for environmental, quality and safety assurance.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Holdings deputy board chairperson Tsitsi Makovah said the ISO certification was a cause for celebration for the power utility.

“It is my singular honour and pleasure to address this momentous occasion where the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)will today receive Recertification in the Quality Management System (ISO 9001), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001) and a new certification in Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001) from the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ),” Makovah said.

“We celebrate this major milestone for ZPC management and staff. Since embarking on the IMS journey ZPC has reaped many tremendous results”, she said.

Makovah was timely as the power utility awaits the completion of the Hwange Power Station expansion project which will see 300MW fed into the national grid by November.

The second phase of the project will see an additional 300MW also fed into the grid by April 2023.

“As we celebrate the befitting handover of the three certificates of achievement to ZPC, I encourage other corporates bodies that have not yet walked this road to also pick a leaf from the good deeds that have seen this organisation transforming its business processes to follow in their footsteps and emulate what they have achieved,” she added.