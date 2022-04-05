Zimsec 2021 Advanced Level results out

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) yesterday released the 2021 Advanced Level results, with the pass rate rising by 3,68% compared to the previous year.

According to a Zimsec statement, heads of examination centres will be able to collect results for their respective schools or centres from Zimsec’s regional offices starting today.

Zimsec said candidates and authorised personnel were expected to start accessing results online from last night.

Results will be accessed online for only five days.

“There was a decrease of 2,03% in the candidate entries, where the total number of candidates who sat for the November 2021 examinations was 49 128, as compared to 50 287 in November 2020,” the statement

reads.

“Of these, 48 234 wrote two or more subjects compared to 49 153 last year. For those who wrote two or more subjects, 40 842 obtained Grade E or better. This translates to 84,67% pass rate.

“In November 2020, however, 49 153 wrote two or more subjects and 39 802 obtained Grade E or better in two or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 80,98. The national pass rate for 2021, therefore, increased by 3,68%.”