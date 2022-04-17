Zimra in boundary dispute

BY REX MPHISA

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has been accused of destroying a perimeter wall belonging to a Beitbridge resident in a boundary dispute that has sucked in the local authority.

It emerged that a company, Exodus Construction, hired to destroy the perimeter wall on behalf of the tax authority had no court order.

Patricia Ndou told Southern Eye that she was awoken by the sound of an excavator razing down her wall without prior warning.

The excavator severed an inlet electricity power cable, cutting power supplies to the house and destroying water pipes.

“We have not had water since Friday last week when they brought down the wall. I have moved my children to my relatives because we have no electricity or water,” Ndou said.

“It was early in the morning and my husband was away when they just came without warning and I was frightened. They even destroyed part of the foundation to my house. We have since reported the matter to the police (BBG 5179199).”

Zimra, which is building a three-storey flat in the border town, accuses Ndou of encroaching onto its land.

But she denies the charges.

Exodus Construction workers said they were under instruction from the municipality to pull down the wall.

Beitbridge town clerk Loud Ramakgapola said he was unaware of the boundary dispute before condemning the destruction of the perimeter wall.

“Ordinarily, new buildings give way to existing ones. We could have compensated for the land elsewhere if it was a case of encroaching. Destroying was not an option,” he said.

Zimra spokesman Gladman Njanji said in a brief response to written questions: “I will revert.”