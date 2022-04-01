Wynn targets medal winning swansong at Troutbeck

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Zimbabwe’s only representative in the elite women class veteran Greer Wynn will be looking to end her triathlon career on high when she takes to the start for the last time at the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup at the Troutbeck Resort today.

The 46-year-old took part in the women elite class at the annual event last and claimed a bronze medal.

Wynn has decided to have final hurrah in the international event as she lines up against five other contestants from four different countries.

“This is my last elite performance. I have done my time. I am a veteran in this and my passion as well as my drive have brought me to where I am now at 46 still racing the youngsters,” Wynn told journalists

“I am still top in the country beating the younger ladies at this moment and time. But when you race international ladies it another story I want to see what happens tomorrow I am interested to see where I lie in the rankings just for fun,” she said.

The veteran athlete feels she is better prepared for the competition than she was last year.

This year I am prepared. I have had a fantastic race season and I have done every race on the calendar which helps me to get to where I am going

“Last year in September I came down with a stomach bug and I couldn’t race at my full potential so this year I am strong mentally and physically. I am just going to go out there and do my best,” Wynn said.

South African Hannah Newman is back to defend the title she won last year while Ivana Kuriackova from Slovakia is the top ranked athlete in the field.

In the Junior elite men category George Ascott is hoping to improve on his 4th place finish last year against 14 othe contestants from four different countries.

Other Zimbabwean athletes in the class include Duwan Botha, Matipa Mawere and Mandlenkosi Mthethwa.

“The aim is just to have the best possible race I can have. Last year I didn’t do bad but this year I am trying to do better.

“The plan is to try and stick to the pack and runs as fast as I can. I know my run is the best that I have hopefully all goes well,” Ascott said.

Top female junior athlete Makanaka Mawere will also be looking to improve on her bronze medal finish last year against a bigger field this year.

Mawere had a disappointing race at the Junior Africa Cup on South Africa recently and will be hoping to take advantage of familiar conditions.

Emma Lidsba, Inkosinomusa Mthethwa, Jessica Fuller and Brooklyn Tippett will also be flying the country’s flag in the category.

Coca-Cola Africa are the title sponsors of the the 15th edition of the event through their Bonaqua bottled water brand.

Cimas i-Go, Rooneys Event Infrastructure, Toyota Zimbabwe, African Sun Hotels and Troutbeck Inn Resort and newcomers Ecocash Zimbabwe are key partners.