We don’t lose heart

By Erasmus Makarimayi

THE Grace of God brought us to new life, the new birth. We are born again, regenerated or recreated in our spirits. This means that we have a new genealogy. The new genealogy comes from God in the resurrected Life of Christ. The genealogy is God then us in Christ. What troubled us in the natural genealogy cannot cross over to the New Life without our nod and if we consent to transformation by the renewing of the mind.

How does that happen? By soaking ourselves in reading and studying the Bible and meditating thereupon. We’re therefore not tossed around seeking breaking of curses and altars. We apply what God has ably done for us in Christ. We emmerse ourselves in the finished work of Christ and subject our faculties to the dominion of the Word.

When we are saved or born again we are born of Incorruptible Seed. 1 Peter 1:23 establishes, “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever.” That Seed is Jesus Christ. We receive in us the Living Seed or the Living Word of God. That Seed lives in us and we are in that Seed. The Incorruptible Seed doesn’t perish, die, pass away or disappear. It does not cease to exist. Your New Birth is permanent. Your purpose, calling and destiny live on.

Our identity in Christ cannot be tampered with. We have eternal or everlasting life and our eternal salvation cannot be reversed. The Word of God abides forever and nothing can separate us from the love of God in Christ. Jesus established the fundamental truth while explaining the parable of the sower. Luke 8:11 records, “Now the parable is this: The seed is the word of God.” We don’t perish. Our inner man/woman is being renewed. 2 Corinthians 4:16, New King James Version, reads, “Therefore, we do not lose heart. Even though our outward man is perishing, yet the inward man is being renewed day by day.”

What troubled us in the natural genealogy cannot cross over to the new life. This column has repeatedly emphasised that the Gospel of Christ is the Grace of God or the Good News of Jesus Christ. All this summed up is the Man Christ Jesus which is the doctrine of Christ. The Good News is usually described as too good to be true yet it’s true. Take up your inheritance.

The Grace of God releases us to the accomplished or finished work of Jesus Christ. Jesus did everything and all we need is to find out. The whole duty of the born again believer is to accept this truth and discover it’s benefits. Reading, studying and meditating on the Bible and praying accordingly unlocks the benefits of salvation.

We’re transformed by the renewing of the mind as pointed in Romans 12:2, “And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.” Believers are wise, discreet and discerning. Christianity is not a call to foolishness, ignorance and stupidity. 2 Corinthians 2:11 teaches us, “Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.”

We apply what God has ably done for us in Christ. We immerse our faculties/senses in the finished work of Christ. Apostle Paul’s warning guides us. 2 Corinthians 11:3 (New English Translation) records, “But I am afraid that just as the serpent deceived Eve by his treachery, your minds may be led astray from a sincere and pure devotion to Christ.” Please don’t be lazy. Read the Bible for yourself. You shouldn’t be taken for a ride or made the playground of false apostles, prophets and teachers. The spirit of antichrist is already in the world.

Jesus emphatically declares in Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” Believers are confident, composed, at peace and rest because of the surety of their eternal redemption. Believers identity in Christ cannot be tampered with. We have everlasting life and our eternal salvation cannot be reversed. The Word of God abides forever. 1 Peter 1:25 reads, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you.”

The gospel of Christ, that is the Grace of God preaches the unending eternal Word of God. The Grace of God is not trying to entice you with fake fading promises. Grace offers permanent promises fulfilled in Christ Jesus. You’re not excited with promises of a nonexistent future.

Grace offers you eternal security and you shall not be disappointed at the end of the ages. We don’t lose heart by aging. Inside us, there’s renewing day by day. You have not received Christ in vain.

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, to the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.