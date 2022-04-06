Vote-rigging whistle-blower granted bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A WHISTLE-BLOWER, who allegedly unmasked attempted rigging by a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) employee was yesterday charged with violating the Electoral Act.

MDC Alliance’s Gilbert Mbwende was granted $10 000 bail when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini after spending a night in police custody.

His matter was remanded to Tuesday next week for trial.

The complainant is Zec.

Allegations are that on the March 24 at around 2200hrs at Mhizha Primary School polling station in Highfield, Harare, Mbwende, in the company of three unknown accused persons stormed the polling station through an unlocked door as the presiding officer and police officers were verifying voting materials from Zec.

The accused claimed that the presiding officer and the police officers had started voting.

It is alleged that they took pictures and videos of the polling station while also attempting to grab the voting materials from the presiding officer.

They were stopped by police officers.

They left, and returned later with the district elections officer and the ward elections officer and resolved their differences after it was verified that the voting materials were intact.

The State said Mbwende acted unlawfully.