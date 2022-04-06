Tiger Woods to participate in US Masters 14 months after car crash

Former world number one, Tiger Woods, will play in this week’s US Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club and feels he can win the event for a sixth time in his highly-anticipated return to the competition.

Woods suffered severe injuries in a car crash 14 months ago that nearly resulted in doctors amputating his right leg.

The decision by the 46-year-old Woods, who is no stranger to staging remarkable comebacks, comes after he arrived in Georgia on Sunday ahead of the golf tournaments starting on Thursday.

The 15-time major champion has not competed on the PGA Tour since the November 2020 Masters.

There were serious doubts about Woods’ professional golfing future after he suffered serious leg injuries in a February 2021 car crash.

Woods said two months ago he had a long way to go in his recovery. But he kept the golf world on the edge after visiting Augusta National last week to practice while his name remained on the provisional list of competitors for the year’s first major.

While fellow golfers have said Woods’ swing is looking good, the big question will be how his surgically reconstructed leg will hold up on the undulating Augusta National layout, which is one of the more taxing walks on the PGA Tour.

The 46-year-old says the required rehabilitation work has been done and it is now up to him to compete.

“My personal trainers and surgeons all said I could do this again. It’s up to me to endure the pain … I don’t know how many more years I can do this.” – SABC