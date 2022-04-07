Tenax in high spirits ahead of City clash

By Richard Zimunya

Following their morale boosting 2-1 win over giants Caps United, Tenax coach Shadreck Mugurasawe is hoping for another win when they face Harare City at National Sport Stadium this afternoon.

Their spirited fight from behind against Caps saw them score two second half goals that won them maximum points to move one rung on the log to position 11 with 12 points.

The Mutare based outfit have only won one match on the outing this season which was their 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba a fortnight ago.

The last time they visited Harare they were beaten 3-1 at the same venue by Dynamos.

However coach Mugurasawe is upbeat his boys will deliver this time around.

“We are prepared for the match, we take this game as any other. We are hoping for a win obviously, but failure to do that I think a draw also will be a good result. The team is in high spirit after that Caps win , mentally I think they are very positive and trust they will deliver,” said Mugurasawe.

He said that he has been working on avoiding having to chase the game.

“This week we have tried to work on that weakness of conceding first, I hope the boys will not let me down. If you check all the games we have conceded in the early minutes of the game, it is not good. From what I have seen at training there is an improvement but we will only see the result on match day, ” he added.

Their opponents Harare City will be looking forward to redeem themselves after last week’s 2-1 defeat against ZPC Kariba.