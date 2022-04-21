Silobela faces critical water shortage

BY OBERT SIAMILANDU

SILOBELA in the Midlands province has been severely hit by water shortage following dry spells that characterised the 2021/22 farming season.

Silobela MP Manoki Mpofu (Zanu PF) told delegates during the commissioning of an irrigation scheme in the district yesterday that most people face food shortages due to erratic rainfall.

“My constituency is in serious need of food and water sources,” Mpofu said.

“Due to the dry spells this season, most of the reservoirs do not have enough water to sustain the constituency for the rest of this year, which poses threats to humans and livestock.”

The MP urged government to intervene with food aid and by drill more boreholes to alleviate water shortage.

“We are requesting more borehole and other reliable sources of water from the government and well-wishers to boost water sources in the constituency,” he said.

Most of the clean water sources in the district are drying up, leaving locals resorting to unsafe water sources.

Silobela is one of the driest areas in the Midlands province that often experiences perennial water shortages, leaving people and livestock struggling to access drinking water and food.

This year most parts of the country will food insecure due to erratic rains that characterised this year’s summer season, with the World Food Programme estimating that more than seven million people in the country might need food aid.