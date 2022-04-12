Sakunda hand over house to Shaya family

BY HENRY MHARA

SAKUNDA Holdings has officially handed over a house to Agnes Shaya, the wife of the late Dynamos football legend George Shaya, fulfilling a promise that the energy giant made in September last year.

Other football legends Moses Chunga (Dynamos) and Madinda Ndlovu (Highlanders) were also honoured with houses by the same company, worth US$90 000 each.

Sakunda Holdings chief executive officer Kuda Tagwirei handed over the house, which is located in the gated community of Madokero Estates.

Although Agnes was asked to select a house with a value of US$120 000, her new three bedroomed house is worth US$100 000 after she decided to deduct US$10 000 towards conveyance fees, and water and electricity systems.

Tagwirei said he decided to honour Shaya, who died in August last year, as a way to appreciate the part he played in developing football in the country.

The Harare businessman also gave Agnes an open cheque to buy furniture of her choice for the house.