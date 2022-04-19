SA name strong A side for Zim tour

Proteas wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen will lead South Africa A’s one-dayers and T20 squads for their upcoming tour against Zimbabwe XI at Harare Sports Club.

The tour will comprise three One-Day and five T20 matches in Harare between 25 April and 10 May.

Klaasen will captain both sides with several Proteas stars joining the team, including Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams.

The squads also include some of the country’s provincial stars, such as Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Prenelan Subrayen, Tony de Zorzi, Gerald Coetzee and Tristan Stubbs.

“It’s going to be an exciting few weeks in Harare, the National Selection Panel and I selected our best up and coming players and balanced them with the experience of some of our Proteas to show just how seriously we take this tour,” said CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang.

“The CSA High-Performance program is an important part of the organisation’s pipeline and game time is vital for this program to succeed.

“We are really looking forward to watching these matches and seeing what this team of talented players under the leadership of Heinrich Klaasen will bring to the table.

“On behalf of the Selectors, I would like to wish Heinrich (Klaasen) and coach, Malibongwe Maketa, all the best for the tour.”

South Africa A One-Day squad

Heinrich Klaasen (captain, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Western Province), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights)

South Africa A T20 squad

Heinrich Klaasen (captain, Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Lizaad Williams (Titans), Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Western Province), Lesiba Ngoepe (Warriors), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors) -Sport24