Rwanda marks 28 years since the 1994 genocide

Rwanda is holding a subdued memorial at the Kigali genocide memorial, for the 1994 genocide that left about 800,000 Tutsis and Hutu moderates dead in just 100 days.

Similar events are being held at sites across districts – but they have been restricted to not more than two hours.

Rwanda has been holding low-key memorials of the genocide following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.

Previously the government held weeklong events to commemorate the genocide.

This year the famous ‘Walk to Remember’ and night vigil at the Kigali main stadium have been suspended “to limit the spread of Covid”, the government said.

The genocide was sparked by the death of the Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu, when his plane was shot down above Kigali airport on 6 April 1994.-BBC