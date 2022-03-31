Property developer’s request for Greek interpreter dismissed

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

PROPERTY developer George Katsimberis yesterday asked for a Greek interpreter in a case where he is facing fraud charges, saying he does not understand English.

Katsimberis is accused of duping fellow property developer, Pokugara Properties of close to US$1 million in a joint venture project to build cluster houses in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.

Yesterday, Katsimberis arrived in court in the company of new lawyers Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni and Josh Nyika who asked for a postponement.

The lawyers later recused themselves from the matter after their application was turned down. Katsimberis asked for a postponement, saying he needed to prepare since he was a self-actor, but magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro dismissed his application.

Muchuchuti-Guwuriro also dismissed his application for a Greek interpreter.

He then filed another application seeking further particulars, which was granted.

Katsimberis told the magistrate that he did not understand English and wanted a Greek interpreter.

Prosecutor Michael Reza opposed the application.

“The accused conducts all his conversations with lawyers in English, I had never seen him with any Greek interpreter at this court. The witnesses that he was going to call were going to testify that they conducted all their business with him in English,” Reza submitted.