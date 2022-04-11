Poet Ndlovu speaks on Africanism

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

BULAWAYO up-and-coming poet Keith Ndlovu has penned a poem titled Being African that celebrates being African as well as urge people to unite in view of the recent surge in xenophobic violence in neighbouring South Africa.

The Zimbabwean government is said to be engaging South Africa to immediately address xenophobic attacks in that country.

The poet told NewsDay Life & Style that through the poem he seeks to promote the spirit of Ubuntu/Hunhu.

“The main motivation of penning the Being African poem is to celebrate everything African because I feel like we are slowly leaning away from the African culture,” he said.

“The poem can be accessed on my Facebook page.”

Ndlovu said his recently launched anthology titled Snow on Roses features a South African poet.

“My recently launched anthology is a collection of poems which conjures up the world of depression, chivalry, death and poverty,” he said.

“I plan to launch another anthology before year end that seeks to celebrate the human aspects of life such as losing a child during birth and the hardships faced in this putrid planet such as poverty.”

As words of encouragement, Ndlovu, who has penned over 200 poems, said rising poets should never give up writing even though there are already known names within the poetry industry.

“Rising poets can still make it because I believe that excellence beats experience, so the galaxy is not the limit for the aspiring poets.”