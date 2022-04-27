NGO links up rural entrepreneurs, markets

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

A LOCAL non-governmental organisation, Hand in Hand Zimbabwe, is using the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to link emerging rural entrepreneurs with local and external markets in a bid to build socio-economic resilient communities.

Hand in Hand is showcasing at the fair wares from different enterprises owned by emerging entrepreneurs in Bulilima, Chikomba, Chirumanzu, Gwanda, Lupane, Nkayi and Shurugwi, where it operates in.

The wares, exclusively made by up-and-coming entrepreneurs, include baskets, jam, dried vegetables, nutritional porridge and woven mats.

Hand in Hand chief executive officer Felix Tete told Southern Eye that his organisation has been actively involved in linking entrepreneurs with established local and external markets.

“We are using the ZITF platform to link emerging rural entrepreneurs with more local and external markets in a bid to increase market share of rural entrepreneurs. This will ultimately improve the economies of rural households, thus contributing to building socio-economically resilient communities,” said Tete.

“Our aim is to build socio-economically resilient communities, with a special focus on women and youths through various empowerment projects.”

Since inception in 2015, the organisation has supported over 14 460 rural businesses, trained more than 21 162 entrepreneurs and facilitated the creation of more than 17 042 jobs in rural Zimbabwe.

The NGO helps resource limited and marginalised people in rural communities, particularly women and youth to create better livelihoods for themselves and their families through interventions which increase economic opportunities.