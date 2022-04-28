New political party surfaces

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

A NEW political party, United Freedom Party (UFP) was launched in Harare yesterday with its leader Godwin Zivavose saying their vision is to unite Zimbabweans.

“The vision of the UFP is to reconcile and unite all Zimbabweans both in the country and in the diaspora,” Zivavose told journalists at a Press conference.

“UFP is a party led by Zimbabweans who are frustrated with the way things are going, who gathered and agreed to confront them head-on.”

Zivavose said UFP would fight for women, the physically challenged, the elderly, the poor, the youth and all other marginalised groups.

The party leader promised to deal with corruption, tackle issues to do with agriculture and land and free education.