NBA Playoffs: Curry gets the Warriors to semis

After the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks got through to the NBA Playoffs semifinals, Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors had their shot. In front of them were the Denver Nuggets with a brilliant Nikola Jokic who will probably win the MVP for the second straight year.

But the Warriors are in serious playoff mode with a team that perfectly combines their All-Star power with some incredible young talent. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led the team but Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II were there to step up their game. Defensively, the strategies from both teams were instantly clear during the first half.

While Denver’s only chance to win was to amp up the fouls and slow the game down, Steve Kerr was able to read this quickly and get Nikola Jokic to 5 personal fouls as fast as possible. With 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter, this is exactly what happened and that’s when the game changed completely. Jokic wasn’t able to go all out with a possible ejection looming.

Curry smelled the blood in due time and got to score the most important baskets during the final minutes of the game. Jokic still played great basketball in the end but he was always limited by that stat, that’s how the Warriors somehow managed to keep him at bay.

Warriors await for Grizzlies and Timberwolves.

Ahead of the upcoming Western Conference semifinals, there are still three spots left in the area as the Warriors took the first spot. The exciting Game 6 between Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves is taking place next Friday and it may tell us who will facethe Warriors next.

If Memphis wins,Gary Payton II is facing these Warriors but we could still get a Game 7 between these two teams. Either way, the possibilities of facing either team are equally exciting for Golden State. Playing as they did in this series, they have a great chance to make it all the way to the Western Conference finals.marca