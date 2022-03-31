Naaz partners Indian university

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has entered into a partnership with Guru Kashi University of India in a move that is expected to open study scholarships opportunities for top performing athletes during the 2022 National Youth Championships.

The championships are earmarked for May 21 in Harare.

Naaz president Tendai Tagara told NewsDay Sport that the Indian University had pledged to subsidise the upcoming National Youth Championships, adding that representatives of the institution were expected in the country early next month.

“In our endeavour to create a balance between sports and academy, the association is developing a close relationship with Guru Kashi University of India,” Tagara said.

“The university will support our National Youth Championships and the association will provide a platform for the university to interact with their target group.

“We are very happy with this arrangement and we are happy that next year our National Youth Championship will be bigger and better.”

Tagara added: “The representatives of the university will visit Zimbabwe from April 1 to 5.This arrangement will help our juniors to develop with focus amid wide areas of career guidance. As an association we will try to offer incentives to our track athletes in various forms so that they perform

well.”

The Indian university is targeting to award scholarships to athletes with interests in studying in their

country.

“They are targeting youths and juniors looking forward to university education to give them opportunities to study abroad and to develop through sport. They want to promote the brand of their university through sport,” Tagara said.