Morocco and Spain mend ties over Western Sahara row

Morocco and Spain have announced they have turned a new page in relations – after Madrid pledged support for Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara.

During a meeting in Rabat, King Mohammed and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said they were willing to usher in a new phase, “based on mutual respect, mutual trust, permanent consultation and frank and faithful co-operation”.

In a statement, Mr Sanchez reaffirmed the autonomy plan as a realistic option for Western Sahara.

Morocco considers the former Spanish colony its own.

But the Algeria-backed Polisario Front wants to establish its own state. -BBC