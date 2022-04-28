Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager signs new two-year contract extension at Anfield until 2026

By
Newsday
-
0
2

Jurgen Klopp’s current deal at Anfield was due to expire in two years; Liverpool’s owners stepped up talks to extend his contract following positive noises from the German’s camp; the new contract comes as Klopp remains on course for a historic quadruple

The German had two years left on his current deal and had previously suggested he could step down at the end of his contract – but he is now set to stay until the summer of 2026 at least.

