Joeboy fails to live up to billing

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

LOCAL music fans might have felt cheated of their hard-earned money by Nigerian singer Joeboy who had a lukewarm performance at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare on Sunday.

The Alcohol hitmaker held his maiden performance in the country passing through from Zambia courtesy of local arts promotion company, Infinity Sky Entertainment.

Coming on stage after an electrifying performances by Jah Prayzah, dancehall singer Jah Master and hip-hop rappers Takura and King 98, Joeboy failed to live up to expectation.

He failed to perform with an effortless composure in front of a sell-out crowd. Maybe it was due to fatigue after the Zambian show.

Dressed in a black vest inscribed Cry Me A River and a pair of white jeans, Joeboy could not resist to have a “closer feel” of local females as he invited some on stage in a bid to electrify his set.

“If you know that you can dance, please come on the stage,” he said before being joined by female fans.

For such a glorious moment, the female fans who came on stage wanted to at least showcase their erotic dances to the Nigerian singer which they did so desperately.

It was embarrassing for them and the Nigerian singer as the spark still could not be ignited.

“What I love about Zimbabwe is that you guys love to party,” he roared as he went on to play the hit song Alcohol.

Despite his glaring embarrassment, Joeboy should, however, be commended for at least paying tribute to the late socialite and flamboyant businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who died in a car accident about two years ago.

Ginimbi was in love with Joeboy’s song Baby.

“Rest in peace Ginimbi,” he shouted in the midst of his performance as he went on to sing Ginimbi’s favourite song.

Joeboy’s playlist had songs such as Call, Don’t Call Me Back, All For You, Lonely, Focus, Beginning, Love Nwantiti, Nobody and Alcohol.

Ahead of the concert, Infinity spokesperson Collin “Kodza” Manyore said the show was meant to celebrate African talent and promote unity.

The show was oversubscribed with the country’s top celebrities and socialites in attendance.