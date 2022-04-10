I’m not in music for fame: Mzansi’s Focalistic

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUTH AFRICAN rapper Lethabo Sebetso, popularly known as Focalistic in entertainment circles, staged his maiden Zimbabwean show as he headlined the Dope party concert at Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday night.

Focalistic told NewsDay Life & Style a few hours before his performance that he was not into music for fame.

The lifestyle of fame, to some artistes of course, has come with some unexpected messes.

“For me, it’s not about being famous and it has never been about that. It is about getting the music out there, learning different cultures. That is why we tour different worlds, learning different cultures,” he said.

“Education and being a holder of a degree in political science shapes the way I view the world and definitely how I make music.

“It absolutely shapes me, why I am here, because you being in political science you definitely want to experience even different political systems in different countries in real time.

“So, apart from just music you get to see the dynamics when you are on the ground that have shaped me.”

As a word of advice to aspiring artistes, especially those still in school, Focalistic said: “You have to finish school because you can’t take away the lessons that you learn from school since it’s

big.

“Also, understand that what you put in is what you get out of your report cards, so finish school, stay in school, be like me and after that you can be a rock star.”

Focalistic added his voice as he bemoaned the xenophobia attacks in his home country.

“Stop xenophobia, people must stop that and get united,” he said.

His call came as the Zimbabwean government has engaged South Africa to immediately address the recent surge in xenophobic violence in that country.

At the concert, Focalistic shared the stage with dancehall chanters Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Killer T, Buffalo Souljah, King 98, Batroy and Sandra Ndebele while wheel spinners like DJ Selekta Base, Langton B and DJ Rimo, among others, rocked it on the turntables.

After his performance in the capital, he staged another show in Bulawayo yesterday at BAC Leisure Centre.