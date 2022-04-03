Identity documents mobile registration kicks off in Byo

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE mobile registration exercise blitz aimed at issuing national identity documents, death and birth certificates to citizens across the country started on a high note in Bulawayo on Friday.

Conducted by the Registrar-General’s Office, the exercise, which is in three phases, will run until September 30, 2022.

On Saturday, the exercise was conducted at Milton Junior School, Entumbane Hall, and Manondwane Primary School in Nketa 7, where people came out in numbers to acquire the much-needed

documents.

At Milton Junior School, many people queued outside, waiting to be served in the hall.

However, civil registry officials denied the Press permission to take photographs, insisting clearance should be secured from higher offices.

At Manondwane Primary School there was a short queue, with some residents saying they woke up as early as 5am expecting that the process was going to be a long one.

“I woke up at around 5am only to realise that even if I had woken up around 8am or anytime later, I would have been able to get my ID,” said Taisha, a young woman who had just applied for her identity document.

She said she was told that her ID would be ready for collection within three days.

“This process is much easier because at the registry office, at Msitheli, there will be long queues and at times they have limits. You find that they take about 200 people, so you might go there and not be able to get an ID.”

Lisa from Nketa said the process was fast.

Yesterday, the exercise was carried out at Tennyson, Mtshane and Inkayezi primary schools. — CITE