Great Limpopo trans-frontier conservation area ministers meet

BY SHARON BUWERIMWE

MINISTERS from countries in the Great Limpopo Trans-Frontier Conservation Area (GLTFCA) today met and discussed cross-border conservation issues and possible establishment of what they termed the Limpopo Tourist Crossing Facility.

The GLTFCA meeting which, held virtually was attended by environment ministers from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Mozambique.

Their meeting also coincided with the 20th anniversary of the GLTFCA.

Some of the ministers who attended the event were Zimbabwe’s Environment minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Mozambique’s deputy Environment minister Fernndo Bemane de Sousa and South Africa’s deputy minister Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu.

In a joint statement yesterday, the inter-ministerial committee said the Limpopo Tourist Crossing Facility will be implemented after a thorough stakeholder consultation process involving respective immigration authorities of South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“The ministers noted with interest the significant progress which includes the development for three Joint Park Management Committees, five Advisory Thematic Technical Working Groups and the establishment of a GLTFCA Partners Forum. The ministers also noted significant progress towards the development of a GLTFCA secretariat and a sustainable finance strategy,” reads the GLTFCA communique.

“The GLTFCA is now also embarking upon aligning the ecosystem services provision of the protected area in the trans-boundary water resources management context for broader water security, adaptation and livelihood benefits in our shared river systems.

“Ministers also recognised the great strides made in enhancing security and wildlife protection within the GLTFCA through the development of a GLTFCA Joint Security plans and the development of a Trans-boundary Tourism Strategic Framework that is intended to guide and coordinate the development of sustainable trans-boundary tourism, and to facilitate tourism development, investment promotion and growth in the GLTFCA region,” the communique added.

The ministers also agreed on a wildlife translocation programme in several conservation areas, including at the Zinave National Park in Mozambique.