DeMbare in defensive crisis

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya is facing a huge defensive selection headache for the trip to relegation strugglers Whawha tomorrow, with the log leaders set to travel to Gweru without a recognized left-footed full-back.

The Harare giants have been without Tinotenda Muringai who picked a knee injury preparing for the Independence Trophy final clash against Highlanders.

And now, the only other left-back in the team, Brendon Mpofu has picked a groin injury and is out of the trip to Ascot stadium.

The two youngsters have been pillars of strength in the Dynamos defense which has conceded just four goals in 12 league matches. They have played in almost all the matches in a side that is currently leading the log standings.

“It is a huge blow for the team and also for the two young players,” Ndiraya told the media at a Press conference yesterday.

“These are young upcoming players, future national team players and to lose them at this stage is quite disappointing. We hope they can quickly recover and come back to help the team to achieve its targets. They have been really consistent for the team and as a coach you don’t want to be changing the team that has been giving you results so it’s a big blow for us.”

Utility player Godknows Murwira is expected to hold fort in the duo’s absence, with the experienced star set to be deployed in the left side of the three men defense that Ndiraya seem to prefer lately.

“We have a very good pull of players and we hope those that are going to come in as replacements will equally give the team the much needed performances and a result,” Ndiraya said.

Dynamos lead the log table with 26 points and would be expected to roll past a Whawha side who has won twice this season and found themselves on 17th position of the 18 team standings.

But Ndiraya know this match could be a potential banana skin as second placed Chicken Inn who are the last team to visit Ascot, were shocked 3-0 by the Luke Petros coached side.