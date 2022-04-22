Chicken Inn wary of Bulawayo City

BY FORTUNE MBELE

STUNG by the shock 3-0 defeat by Whawha in their last game, Chicken Inn assistant coach Prince Matore has warned his charges that they could suffer the same fate if not worse when they clash with Bulawayo City at Luveve Stadium today.

Matore has been overseeing his side’s training session during the week while head coach Joey Antipas only arrived in Bulawayo yesterday as he was attending to family business in Harare.

Just like Whawha, Bulawayo City have been struggling in the Castle Lager Premier League but Matore yesterday said the local authority side can be party spoilers.

“We have not even talked about Bulawayo City being a struggling side. I just told them that Bulawayo City can be party spoilers if we go to sleep. Everyone in our camp is good and ready to go out and collect maximum points but derbies are tricky games to win. They belong to the players who meet up every day. You need to sweat to get maximum points. It is not going to be easy,” Matore said.

After the Gamecocks got the rude awakening from Whawha they were toppled by Dynamos from the top spot with DeMbare having played a goalless draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium.

Bulawayo City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube says winning three or four games before the mid-season break will put them on the right track.

“I still have faith and belief in the boys. We will go out and play. We respect Chicken Inn, they have a strong squad and they have been champions before. In our squad we have unknown players but the hope is still there. We must survive relegation and if we win three or four games before the break, we will be on the track,” Ncube said.

Bulawayo City are without injured Welcome Ndiweni, Ntobeko Moyo and goalkeeper Bhekimpilo Ncube.