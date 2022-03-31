Chicken Inn running own race

By Courage Nyaya

CHICKEN Inn coach Joe Antipas is not bothered about the perfomance of his team’s rivals in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league title race which the GameCocks have taken firm control of.

After accounting for Ngezi Platinum Stars away from home, the Bulawayo side hosts fourth-placed Manica Diamonds in another tough match before they face Black Rhinos and Highlanders.

Chicken Inn have opened a three-point gap with second-placed Triangle and third-placed Dynamos FC who have the same number of points as the Lowveld side.

Antipas told NewsDay Sport that his team is only concerned with its performance and was not worried about the chasing pack.

“We only worry about ourselves, not other teams. We concentrate only on issues that we can handle, we are not going to put ourselves under unnecessary pressure worrying about other teams”, said Antipas.

He knows that his team cannot relax and that they face another tough encounter and has thus urged his players to be at their best.

“We will have to battle real hard against Manica Diamonds who are a good side. We have to raise our game and give everything to collect maximum points. They are a side who have been doing great” Antipas

added.

Chicken Inn are starting to look like the side to beat as they have dropped just five points this season and have 22 points on their tally. Manica Diamonds are not too far off with 18.

They are building their campaign on a solid defence as they have conceded just four goals in nine matches.

Castle Lager fixtures

Saturday; Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve), Yadah v Herentals (Baobab), FC Platinum v WhaWha (Mandava), Cranborne Bullets v Bulawayo City (Sakubva), (ZPC Kariba v Harare City (Nyamhunga)

Sunday; Triangle FC v Highlanders (Gibbo), Tenax v Caps United (Sakubva), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), Dynamos v Black Rhinos (NSS)