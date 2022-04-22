Bosso search for elusive away win

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BUOYED by the Independence Trophy victory over old nemesis Dynamos on Monday, Highlanders shift focus to FC Platinum in the league looking for their first away win of the season as the two sides clash at Mandava Stadium today.

The Bulawayo giants have played six away games without a win and even failed to beat struggling Bulawayo City in front of their fans at BF in February

Coach Mandla Mpofu said after the Uhuru Cup euphoria, and they are focused on winning their first away game despite injury fears on key players Ngala, Rahman Kutsanzira, Nqobizitha Masuku and Adrian Silla.

Mpofu is wary of the champions.

“We are facing another big game, FC Platinum after playing Dynamos. We play a team that we all know their intentions. They are the defending champions. Of course, there are a lot of changes in their squad with a number of youngsters coming in, but their objectives are always the same. They want to win the league and as for us, we still want to go out and make sure we get three points,” he said.

He added: “Preparations going on well; we are focused on FC Platinum. We take them seriously, we cannot undermine them. They are a big club because they have won almost everything on offer in Zimbabwe. It is not going to be an easy game, but I would like to carry the same attitude that we had against Dynamos and make sure we get the result.”

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is hoping that the rains that have pounded the country over the last few days will not dampen what he expects to be an exciting game.

Mpofu was Mapeza’s assistant at the senior national team.

Both teams are riding high in terms of form.

Mapeza, however, is preaching the gospel of consistency to his players having won their last two matches over strugglers, WhaWha and Bulawayo City.

“So far so good, everything has been fine despite the weather which always has it is disadvantages. We are ready for the match against Highlanders which will obviously be a tough one, looking at their record, their massive victory in the Independence Cup,” Mapeza said.

“I hope it is going to be an exciting game, but my main worry now is about how the condition of the pitch will look like because it has been raining since Tuesday. But at the end of the day, I hope this will be a good game for both teams.”