Beach volleyball team preps for tourney

By Courage Nyaya

Zimbabwe Beach Volleyball Academy team has begun preparations for the Zone VI Beach Volleyball first leg tournament to be held in Botswana between May 26 and 30.

The national academy coach Arron Mutede told Newsday Sports that the preparations for the tournament are already on course with the team currently working on building their own beach volleyball court in Bindura to be used for training purposes as well as for the development of the youngsters.

Mutede is optimistic that the developments will be done by the second week of this month with the academy and parents who are stakeholders also supporting the team financially in funding the teams tours including the one to Botswana.

“We are currently working on our beach volleyball court which we are building and should be finished by the 2nd week of this month. We have noticed that it is important for the academy to have a beach court for the development of these future hopefuls,” he said.

The second and third legs will be played in Zambia and Botswana.

Despite the teams not making it to the finals of the recently held beach volleyball games in South Africa ,Mutede expressed delight for their good performance and has highlighted the signs of improvement and determination to win silverware among the Zimbabwean teams .

At the recently held Zone Six games in south Africa the pair of Chantel Mutede and Hellen Matembedza lost all of their games but won their coach’s praise.

On the boys’ side Dean Mukusa and Apronage Ngorima played well finishing 7th out of the 19 teams winning all their pool d matches to finish top of the log and lost in the quarterfinals to Botswana.