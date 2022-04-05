Base switch works out for Bullets

By Richard Zimunya

Cranborne Bullets won their first match at home and coach Nisbert “Yabo” Saruchera attributed it to their decision to relocate to Sakubva stadium where he believes that play better.

Asked about his team’s fortunes at Mutare facility, he simply answered; “We can not say we are lucky in sakubva but we play so well in Sakubva.”

Over the weekend they registered a 2-1 win over Bulawayo City at their new home base Sakubva stadium.

They had failed to win a single match at Baobab stadium in Ngezi, which they had adopted as their new home.

Their connection with Sakubva was first kindled during the Chibuku Super Cup group games.

They went unbeaten in six group matches they played at this place they have turned into a fortress,

recording three wins and three draws which saw them finish top of the group a journey which went on all the way to the semi final only to be cut short by losing finalists Ngezi Platinum Stars.

With such a performance in the Chibuku, a lot was expected of them in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League but the army side went on to struggle in the league as it took them eight matçhes to record their first victory which came against Whawha a fortnight ago.

It seems they made the right call to shift base to Sakubva and Yabo was a happy man at the weekend as his team lifted themselves to 15th place on the league log.

The decision instantly paid off as Yabo was a happy man over the weekend with his first home win of the season.

“Very happy we managed to collect three points at home. Although I was not pleased with our defending it thumbs up to my boys. We are a debutante side , so It’s work in progress we are going to be better and better,” he said.

The win meant his side is undefeated at Sakubva stadium in all competitions.