Attend Zanu PF meetings, CCC tells rural supporters

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party, currently wooing the rural electorate nationwide, has encouraged its supporters to attend the ruling Zanu PF party’s meetings, but to remember where to cast their votes, come 2023 elections.

Under a recruitment and mobilisation exercise code-named Mugwazo, the Nelson Chamisa-led party is hoping to penetrate all rural areas which are traditionally considered Zanu PF’s strongholds.

During the March 26 by-elections, the party lost heavily in rural areas to Zanu PF, which it blamed for rigging.

CCC interim organising secretary Amos Chibaya told NewsDay that people in the rural areas were tired of Zanu PF, but were afraid to openly express it.

“The enthusiasm in rural areas is pleasing. People are tired of the Zanu PF government. Even the Zanu PF supporters are now tired.

“There are those who are afraid of being noticed for supporting our party. Some are afraid of losing their farm land, being left out in agricultural inputs and food distribution programmes such as Pfumvudza,” he said.

“We are simply keeping our database and encouraging them to attend Zanu PF meetings, but they must know where to vote, come 2023. I can tell that the future is bright. I see the party achieving the six million vote target during the 2023 general

elections.”

He added that CCC would soon embark on a restructuring exercise starting in rural areas.

Asked if those from the Douglas Mwonzora-led opposition outfit, MDC-T, could secure senior positions if they join CCC, Chibaya said there was no vacancy at the top.

“Why are you focusing on senior positions? There is no vacancy at the top,” Chibaya declared.