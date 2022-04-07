Arms of war

BY BERNADETTE MUCHANYEREI

MANGWE police today said they discovered ammunition hidden near Lydeard Primary School in the district.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the ammunition recovered included an AK riffle, a magazine with 30 rounds, 19 automatic machine gun rounds, and other unspecified ammunition.

“The ammunition was found in an unused well, near the school in which no one is suspected to own or have whereabouts on who they belong to,” read the police statement.

“This then raises a question as to why, how and where the ammunition is coming from, and whether it is not used for armed robberies,” they said.

Police said investigations on the matter are underway.