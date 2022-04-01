Algeria request replay against Cameroon

Algeria football federation has requested that the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup play-off against Cameroon be replayed.

The North Africans were eliminated from Qatar 2022 qualification via the away goals rule after a 2-1 defeat following Karl Toko Ekambi’s late winner on Tuesday night.

Prior to that last-minute strike, Algeria’s Islam Slimani had a goal disallowed by Gambian referee Bakary Gassama, who controversially decided that a handball had taken place in the build-up to the strike after reviewing the incident on a pitch-side monitor.

This is believed to have sparked fury at the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), which released a statement on Thursday confirming they had lodged a complaint with FIFA about the referee and requested a replay of the fixture.

“FAF officially lodges an appeal with FIFA against the scandalous arbitration which distorted the result of the match,” the statement read, per Goal.

“We are determined to use all the legally permitted votes to have their rights restored and to replay the match under conditions guaranteeing the honesty and partiality of the arbitration.

“The FAF also requests the opening of an investigation by FIFA bodies to shed light on the arbitration of the Algeria-Cameroon match.” -kickoff