11 magistrates sworn in

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

ELEVEN magistrates were yesterday sworn in to address staff challenges in the lower courts.

Zimbabwe Chief Magistrate Faith Mushure said the judicial officers would be deployed to areas such as Mberengwa, Mwenezi and Lupane districts that currently have one magistrate each.

“These 11 new magistrates will bring the total to 247 magistrates in Zimbabwe. We now have two or more magistrates per station as we used to have one magistrate per some stations like Lupane, Mberengwa and Mwenezi,” Mushure said.

She said the lower courts had been hard hit by a staff exodus as experienced magistrates were leaving for greener pastures.

Mushure also said there were plans by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to construct more courts across the country to ensure ease of access to legal services.

“Various projects are being carried out. In Lupane, the court is about to be completed soon. In Gwanda, we also have projects being administered. In Glen Norah and Epworth, we have engaged the City of Harare to provide the land so that we can build more courts,” she said.

The chief magistrate said they had opened regional courts in Zvishavane and Mt Darwin.