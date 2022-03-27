Zuj urges journalists to be ethical

By Sharon Chikowore

JOURNALISTS have been urged to be ethical and adhere to media laws when covering elections.

In an election reporting webinar conducted by Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (Zuj) last week, journalists were encouraged to be ethical, accurate, impartial and fair when reporting during elections.

Sunday Mail editor Victoria Ruzvidzo encouraged journalists to adhere to the journalistic ethics.

“Journalists are key election stakeholders and must foster information dissemination and promote transparency. Fair and ethical coverage of elections is critical to foster

credibility.

“It is important to observe set guidelines in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Act, the Electoral Act and other frameworks that list the guidelines and rights of the media in terms of election coverage,” Ruzvidzo said.

Media lecturer, Alexander Rusero reminded journalists of how the environment in Zimbabwe is during elections and implored them to be careful and consider their safety.

“During election time, it’s more like war in Zimbabwe. The environment is supercharged. Cover while being extra careful, no story is worth dying for.”

Alpha Media Holdings editor-in-chief Wisdom Mdzungairi implored journalists to be careful and ensure their editors and family members know where they were at all times.

He also advised journalists not to take home problems to work or expose their private lives on social media as it may affect their reporting. —The Telegraph