Mwaruwari now Ngezi Platinum coach

BY HENRY MHARA IN MHONDORO NGEZI

FORMER national team captain Benjani Mwaruwari has been appointed new Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, taking over from Rodwell Dhlakama who resigned in February.

Mwaruwari will be assisted by former Highlanders coach, Bongani Mafu and Takesure Chiagwi.

Tinashe Nengomasha is the team manager and performance analyst.

Their brief, according to club’s vice president technical, Lysias Chiwozva, is to make the team play “thrilling football and compete locally, regionally and internationally,” as well as “setting up Ngezi Platinum Stars Academy of football” with the mandate to develop young players from the Under-11.