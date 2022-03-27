Manica Diamonds, FC Platinum plays out to a stalemate

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manica Diamonds . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)

FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)

Manica Diamonds and FC Platinum yesterday played out to a stalemate on a waterlogged Sakubva Stadium in their Castle Lager Premier League clash yesterday.

Both teams struggled in the conditions after heavy rains that hit in the Eastern border city for the last two days.

Manica Diamonds gaffer Johhannes Nhumwa yesterday blamed the pitch for his side’s failure to collect maximum points.

“We were affected by the water logged pitch ,we created chances but the water logged pitch was our main worry,” he said

Norman Mapeza said they are not going put themselves under pressure to retain the championship, saying they were in transition.

He also observed that his side missed chances in the match.

“In the first half we created chances, the same in the second half ,the same we did against Ngezi Platinum, we hit the crossbar,and we had a ball that crossed the line,” he said

“We were over Manica Diamonds, we just need one win and and results will come, we are in a transition ,we will push for championship but we will not put ourselves under pressure,” he said

FC Platinum where the more dominant side in the first half.

Gift Mbweti missed the target with few inches on the 9th minute Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Ashley with Reyners at sixes and sevens.

The home side won a free-kick on the 23th minute just outside the opposition but defender Liberty Chakoroma’s shot was saved by Petros Mhari.

FC Platinum were almost rewarded just two minutes after the breather after Donald Teguru hit the cross bar.

Two minutes later Petros Mhari produced a man of the match save denying Collin Dhuwa with a great save.

Wisdom Mutasa shot wide inside the box after he was set by Blessing Moyo on the 70th minute.

FC Platinum mesmerised the fans in Sakubva with some fine passes in the last 20 minutes of the match and the home side were lucky to survive the late onslaught.

Nyasha Chintuli failed to beat Mhari in a face to face situation with Mhari in the 80th minute.