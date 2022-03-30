Foo Fighters cancel upcoming tours after Hawkins’ death

London — Foo Fighters have announced they are cancelling their upcoming tour performances, citing the recent death of the group’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement to CNN. “We are sorry for and share in the disappointment that we we will not be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let us take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we have made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Hawkins’ death was announced last Friday, hours before the group was set to perform in Bogota, Colombia.

The group was next slated to perform at the Grammy Awards on April 3, with global tour dates through the summer. — CNN