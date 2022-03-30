Egypt: Bottles & stones were thrown at us

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has made an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football and FIFA after stones and bottles were reportedly thrown at their players on Tuesday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off between the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finalists this week, Senegal fans reportedly made unsavoury attempts to disrupt their opponents ahead of the tie.

It has been claimed that while the Pharaohs were en route to Dakar for the match, their bus was attacked with stones and bottles, with a number of images of the damage caused being posted on the team’s official Instagram account, seemingly as proof.

According to KingFut, this caused a delay in the side’s journey to the stadium, which led to the EFA requesting to postpone the game by 30 minutes.