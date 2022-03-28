Andy Muridzo takes acts to Cannibal Inn

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

CONTEMPORARY musician, Andy Muridzo will for the first time this year take his acts to Mutare where he is expected to perform at Cannibal Inn on Friday.

Backed by his Jeetaz Band, Muridzo has promised a great show.

Show organiser and venue owner Madam Boss Rudo, said it was all systems go urging music fanatics to come in numbers for a fun-filled night.

“It is promising to be a sparkling night as we host one of Zimbabwe’s finest musician Andy Muridzo at Cannibal Inn. We have a spacious venue with ample parking and we are urging people to come in their numbers and be part of the festivities,” she said.

“At the concert, Muridzo will be backed by an array of radio and club deejays who include DJ Lampy. Braai and an assortment of beer will also be available on reduced price.”

Madam Boss Rudo said they would continue working with different musicians to bring more entertainment to the joint.

She said the show will start at 6pm till the last man drops adding that revellers will part away with US$5 at the gate while VVIP entry is pegged at US$15.

Muridzo is currently riding high on the showbiz scene with arguably one of his best projects, Sango Nedziva which carries songs such as Varaidzo, Muchaturuka rini Hombarume, Africa Mhere, Tinorevedzana, Samuninga, Murimambo and Dziva Guru.

