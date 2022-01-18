Zinara disburses $10bn for roads rehab

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) last year disbursed $10 billion to local authorities for road rehabilitation.

Zinara acting chief executive Adam Zvandasara told NewsDay that the parastatal had implemented a raft of measures that helped to increase revenue inflows in support of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2.

“Zinara’s efforts in 2021, to improve cashflows and liquidity, as directed by the board and fully supported by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, is beginning to bear fruit,” he said.

Zvandasara said the national road administrator managed to disburse more funds though its concrete loss control measures implemented throughout the year.

“We monitored strict implementation of the public procurement regulations, through open and transparent tender processes and the requests for a quotations system, for consumables and other key materials needed for smooth operations,” he said, adding that the parastatal also intensified its campaign for vehicle licensing payments, which has increased revenue collection.