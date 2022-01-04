Zifa board members face dismissal

By Kevin Mapasure

The Zifa executive committee members have been summoned to an Extra Ordinary Congress meeting where their mandate is likely to be revoked.

Seven board members, Felton Kamambo (president), Philemon Machana, Brighton Malandule, Sugar Chagonda, Stanley Chapeta, Barbara Chikosi and Farai Jere have been invited for a meeting where they will have to answer to a raft of charges.

The charges include failure to hold an AGM, failure to appoint a Zifa Electoral Committee, diverting of covid funds, engaging in activities that have put Zifa into disrepute as well as the failure to adequately handle the sexual abuse allegations.

Zifa board members are accused of having protected their colleagues in sexual abuse charges as well as letting match fixing allegations go unchecked.

They will also have to answer charges of setting up rural leagues without the knowledge and approval of Congress as well as distributing equipment meant for Zifa members to those leagues.

All the seven board members received their invitation letters which listed the charges.

“In the view of the above omissions or commissions that the members of the congress are requesting you to appear before in in the EGM and respond the highlighted allegations and show cause why the Congress should not revoke the mandate bestowed to you as Zifa president,” Kamambo’s letter reads in part.

The Zifa board members were all suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission in November and have been fighting for reinstatement.

Fifa directed the SRC to reinstate the board and the deadline to do so was yesterday which was missed leaving Zimbabwe staring at a possible Fifa ban.