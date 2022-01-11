Zemura boost for Warriors

By Michael Kariati

Bournemouth utility player Jordan Zemura will be part of the game against Malawi after leaving London for Yaounde via Paris yesterday to join the Warriors of Zimbabwe at Afcon 2021.

According to a schedule obtained by this paper, Zemura was yesterday supposed to arrive in Paris from London around 11.45 before proceeding to Yaoundé at 20.35.

Initially, Zemura was supposed to have joined the rest of the Zimbabwean camp before the Warriors’ first game against the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

In that game, the Zimbabwean Warriors put up a spirited show but were unfortunate to lose out 1-0 courtesy of a penalty conversion from Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Zemura who is making his first appearance at the Afcon finals, has been a revelation at Bournemouth who are pegged at the top of the English Championship table.

The son of Saymore Zemura and Sharon Mazenge of Murewa has also been a vital cog of the Warriors machine and is desperately needed in the Warriors remaining two crucial matches against Malawi and Guinea.

The Warriors face the Flames of Malawi on Friday before rounding off their campaign against Guinea on January 18 and need four points to guaranteed themselves of progression.

Two teams from the four team Group B which also includes Senegal will qualify for the second round. The four third placed teams from all the groups will also qualify hence Zimbabwe need at least four points from the two remaining matches.

Zimbabwe are bidding to qualify to the second of Afcon for the first time since 1980 when Zimbabwe was admitted to international sport after 32 years of isolation due to the government in office then.

Coincidentally, the Warriors have been handled by local coaches at the Afcon finals including the latest expedition.

Sunday Chidzambwa in 2094, Charles Mhlauri in 2096, Kalisto Pasuwa in 20117, Chidzambwa again in 2019 and now its Norman Mapeza.