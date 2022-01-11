UBH recruits 2 paediatric doctors to reduce workload

BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) says it has recruited two paediatric doctors to reduce the workload after the number of in-patients in the paediatric unit increased from 15 to 60.

UBH acting chief executive officer Harrison Rambanapasi told Southern Eye that the two specialists worked in the ward before it was closed 17 years ago.

“UBH has always had a paediatric ward which was housed at Richard Morris, but was shut down 17 years ago because the ward was in a very bad state. But two to three years ago, we decided to spruce it up and even added another new ward which we opened last week. We decided to take back the paediatric specialists who had worked at the hospital before,” he said.

“When we resumed, we were using a ward at the hospital called Eton, which could take only 15 patients before Richard Morris was spruced up, which accommodates 45 patients, to make a total of 60 patients.”

The new specialist doctors would be assisted by 11 other doctors at the hospital, a situation which Rambanepasi said would reduce pressure and enable admission of more patients.