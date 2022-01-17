Sheasham opens 4-point lead in race for promotion

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

IT’S early days in the Zifa Central Region Division One Soccer League, but Sheasham looks like they are a side to beat this season after a storming start to their campaign, where they have already opened a four-point lead in the race for promotion.

Four rounds of matches have been played in the second-tier division so far.

The John Nyikadzino-coached side is unbeaten in the four matches, with three wins, including a 3-0 win over Paramount at the weekend, and a draw.

The Gweru-based side has so far proved to have a knack of grinding results even in matches that they don’t really play well, and that is a sign that they could be up to something this year.

Last time out, they fluffed an opportunity to gain promotion into the top flight at the eleventh hour, after a run of poor results at the end of a campaign that saw them getting beaten to the finishing line by WhaWha, who eventually won the Premier League ticket.

Nyikadzino seems to have learnt his lesson and has oiled his machine enough this time around to go all the way.

In contrast, their main rivals, some who were pre-season favourites, are finding the going tough in the race.

Chapungu, who were viewed as favourites because of the presence of veteran coach Moses Chunga, are struggling.

The Airmen have played two matches so far, drew with Paramount, and lost the other.

They currently sit 11th on the log standings.

Army side Tongogara, who are perennial campaigners in this region, also collected maximum points for the second time after beating Loss Control 2-0.

FC Platinum’s developmental side got their first win of the season when they edged Vumbachikwe 1-0 at Mandava Stadium.

Kwekwe United made it two out of two matches and rose to second position on the standings following a home victory over Filabusi.

Newbies Bishopstone and Dulibadzimu settled for a share of the spoils, while the match between Chapungu and MSU was postponed due to water-logging at Mkoba Stadium.

Meanwhile, Shabanie Mine will not be part of the competition this season, having failed to affiliate, together with other teams such as Ivan Hoe and Blanket Mine.

Lizwe Sweswe’s Trukumb are said to have pulled out of the league.