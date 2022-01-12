RANKED: The best performing central bank governors in Africa

The report showed that Abdellatif Jouahri, the Governor of Bank al-Maghrib (Morocco), earned an “A grade,” which is the highest distinction awarded by “Central Banker Report Cards” for the fourth time in a row. He was credited for his efforts in tripling the supply of funds to commercial banks and expanding the range of bonds and securities the apex bank would accept in exchange for refinancing.

Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tarek Amer also received an “A” grade for his efforts to restore Egypt’s macroeconomic stability.

Globally, the top ten central bankers with an “A” rating are Roberto Campos Neto (Brazil), Dimitar Radev (Bulgaria), Tiff Macklem (Canada), Mario Marcel Cullell (Chile), Yi Gang (China), Jiri Rusnok (Czech Republic) ), Tarek Amer (Egypt), Christine Lagarde (European Union), Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel (Kuwait).