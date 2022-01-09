Police warn against boarding unregistered cars

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

POLICE yesterday urged people in the country to desist from boarding private unregistered vehicles as most of them were involved in robbery and kidnap cases.

In a statement yesterday, the police said increased cases of robbery in private vehicles were being recorded in the capital, Harare.

“The ZRP urges the public to be wary of using private and unregistered vehicles as means of transport.

“On January 8, 2022 at about 0630hrs, a Harare man (35) boarded a black unregistered Nissan Porte vehicle with three occupants at Chadcombe, which was destined for the central business district (CBD) before being robbed of cash amounting to US$1 500 at corner Samora Machel Ave and Chinhoyi Street,” the police statement read.

“In another case, a Harare woman (29) boarded an unregistered Blue Honda Fit vehicle with three occupants in 10th Street, Warren Park destined for the CBD before the suspects diverted route into the National Sports Stadium where they removed her blouse and bra.

“They stole US$143 and $3800, and ordered the victim to disembark and sped off.”