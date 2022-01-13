Poet yearns for stage collaborations with musicians

BY AGATHA CHUMA

KADOMA-BASED spoken word artist Takudzwa Mtatabikwa (23) is yearning for an opportunity to collaborate with musicians.

Mtatabikwa told NewsDay Life & Style that people need to change their perception of poetry and better appreciate the art form.

“My wish is to see poets making it into the mainstream industry.

“It will be great to see a musician and a poet on the same poster and performing on one stage as this might lead to recognition of poetry in the industry,” he said.

“I just have faith and hope that one day I will get there. As an industry, we have already started heading towards that direction and an aspect of musical poetry has been introduced, but is not yet trending that much.

“Now you can see that most social media platforms are carrying poetry work, meaning we are heading in the right direction.”

Mtatabikwa said there should be poetry-related shows on television and radio.

Inspired by veteran poet and singer Albert Nyathi and Batsirai Chigama, Mtatabikwa ventured into poetry in 2018.

He has worked on a number of projects which include Dai Wakandida, Baba Vake and recently dropped Ndokuda Eve, a love poem.

“Problems that I have faced are mainly to do with performing platforms. As poets we don’t get platforms as much as other genres of art, but I am grateful for the few ones we had so far,” he said.